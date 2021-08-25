Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.87

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 3985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.