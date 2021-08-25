Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is BFT Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

