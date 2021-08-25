Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 834,037 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $33.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

