Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $167,618.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 84.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00775605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097555 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

