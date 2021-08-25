Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

SEE opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.