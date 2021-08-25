SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNE opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.21.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.