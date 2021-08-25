Sector Gamma AS Acquires 54,870 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 3.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

BSX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 123,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,111. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

