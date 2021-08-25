Sector Gamma AS Acquires New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.18% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 263,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,772. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.