Sector Gamma AS Acquires New Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000. QIAGEN comprises about 1.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.07% of QIAGEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 49.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 8,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,264. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

