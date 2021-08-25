Sector Gamma AS Acquires New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,000. Henry Schein accounts for 2.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 15,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,646. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.