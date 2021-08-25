Sector Gamma AS Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.02. 12,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,592. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.