Sector Gamma AS Buys 44,467 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up 3.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.