Sector Gamma AS Cuts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,117 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises about 4.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.20% of Bruker worth $23,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.34. 4,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.58. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

