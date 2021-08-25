Sector Gamma AS Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,022 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

