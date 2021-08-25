Sector Gamma AS Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 112,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 86.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $797.56. 913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,878. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.84 and a 1 year high of $789.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $697.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

