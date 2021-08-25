Sector Gamma AS Decreases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,806 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises 1.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.64. 6,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

