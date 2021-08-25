Sector Gamma AS Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 4.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

