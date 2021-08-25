Sector Gamma AS Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 2.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $304.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

