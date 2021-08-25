Sector Gamma AS Has $16.73 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sector Gamma AS cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,041 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 3.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,095,000 after buying an additional 73,816 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Centene by 665.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 486.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 169,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. 87,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

