Sector Gamma AS Has $17.04 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 3.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

ANTM stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,175. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

