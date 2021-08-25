Sector Gamma AS Has $39.76 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,265 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 7.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.