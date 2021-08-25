Sector Gamma AS Increases Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,063 shares during the period. Rigel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 1.00% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

