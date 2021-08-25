Sector Gamma AS Invests $16.71 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 552,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,711,000. Organon & Co. makes up 3.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.22% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. 34,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,291. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

