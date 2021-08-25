Sector Gamma AS Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $238.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,541. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

