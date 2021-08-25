Sector Gamma AS Purchases New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000. Hologic comprises about 1.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after buying an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,565.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

