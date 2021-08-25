Sector Gamma AS Purchases Shares of 90,738 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.16% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 4,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,683. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

