Sector Gamma AS Sells 126,680 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,680 shares during the quarter. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,832. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

