Sector Gamma AS Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,906 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for about 4.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.13% of Incyte worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. 18,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,110. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

