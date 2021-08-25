SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

