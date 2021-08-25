SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.19. SecureWorks shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 969 shares.

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SecureWorks by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

