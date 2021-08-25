SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SEGXF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.74.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

