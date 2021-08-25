Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 192,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $214,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 372,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $71,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 2,206,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,751,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

