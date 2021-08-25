Semtech (SMTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

