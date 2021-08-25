Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

