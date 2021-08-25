Sentinel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $224,126.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $100.97 million and $224,126.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,825,903,086 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,305,194 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

