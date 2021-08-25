Sentinel Price Tops $0.0242 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $99.56 million and approximately $256,031.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,813,664,965 coins and its circulating supply is 4,112,183,536 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

