Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Tops $27.41 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $27.41 million and approximately $314,167.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.