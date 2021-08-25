Serum (SRM) Market Capitalization Tops $344.89 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $6.90 or 0.00014107 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $344.89 million and $210.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.