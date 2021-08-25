Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,032 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 170,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,140. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.