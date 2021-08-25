Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 85,165 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 3.48% of The European Equity Fund worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

