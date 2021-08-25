Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 288,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of The Gabelli Equity Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,958 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 685,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,087. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

