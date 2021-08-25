Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

BGT stock remained flat at $$13.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,816. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

