Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 152,829 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 277.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of HNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,372. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $15.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

