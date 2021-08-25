Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the quarter. Source Capital comprises approximately 2.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 1.73% of Source Capital worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Source Capital by 517.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Source Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,639. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

