Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. 54,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,811. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

