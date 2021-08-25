Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the quarter. PGIM Global High Yield Fund accounts for 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,097,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 39,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 304,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

