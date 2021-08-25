Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,208 shares during the period. Sprott Focus Trust comprises 1.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 14,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

