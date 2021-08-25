Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 59.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 189,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,593. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.