Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,489 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund accounts for 2.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.46% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 79,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,891. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

