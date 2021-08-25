Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 96,539 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for approximately 3.0% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.76% of General American Investors worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in General American Investors by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in General American Investors by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,775 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

